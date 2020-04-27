Syria opposition accuses Saudi Arabia of interfering in its affairs

Chairman of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) representing the Syrian opposition, Nasr Hariri, has accused Saudi Arabia of flagrant interference in the committee’s work and its members.

The Director of the Arab Affairs Department in the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeid Soueid, earlier called for new elections in the HNC to replace the independent members with a new bloc that had previously been chosen.

In response, Hariri sent a letter to HNC members describing the Saudi official’s call as deviation “from all agreements and from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ hosting of the Syrians and their negotiation’s body”.

He added that Soueid “blatantly” interferes in the committee’s affairs “contrary to the kingdom’s history and the policies of Foreign Minister (Prince Faisal bin Farhan) and Minister Thamer Al Sabhan in charge of the Syrian file.”

