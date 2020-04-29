Israel army confirms drone crash in Gaza

Israeli occupation army on Monday evening confirmed that an Israeli drone crashed in Gaza due to a technical error, Haaretz reported.

An Israeli military Skylark drone crashed east of the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. Haaretz reported that there was no concern over the potential leak of sensitive information.

Arabi21 said Israel’s i24 news website reported an army spokesman saying that the drone crashed “or was downed” in Gaza.

OPINION: Technology of death, the not-so-shocking report on Israeli weapons exports

It said that the Palestinians captured it and moved it to a safe place.

In September last year, the Israeli army announced that a military drone crashed in the south of Gaza Strip.

Al Qassam Brigade said it gunned down the drone and revealed information about its mission in Gaza.

A month later, the Israeli army announced that a drone crashed in South Lebanon during a routine operation there.