Israel: We are working hard to return our troops from Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said yesterday that Israel “is exerting much” to have Israeli soldiers captured in the Gaza Strip returned, Safa news agency reported.

Speaking to Channel 12, Bennett said that he “does not want to reveal what is being done behind closed doors regarding the efforts to bring back the Israeli soldiers,” stressing on the importance of returning them as quickly as possible.

“I say that it is important to bring the dead soldiers home,” he said. “I cannot promise to do this, but I want to tell you that we are working on unprecedented initiatives and we are working on them firmly.”

Meanwhile, he said: “It is important to maintain the rule that the prisoners with blood on their hands must not be released. This is very difficult.”

Early this month, Hamas Chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar said that his movement is ready to offer concessions regarding the issue of Israeli soldiers captured in Gaza in return for Israel’s release of Palestinian prisoners who are elderly, sick, minors and females.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is ready to start quick talks on this issue through mediators, but Safa reported, nothing has happened on the ground.