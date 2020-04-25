Prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas could stake place soon

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday that the chances of reaching a prisoner swap with Israel are increasing and it could take place after the formation of the new Israeli government, Arabi21.com reported.

Recently, the Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar disclosed that Hamas could offer “partial concessions” in return for the Israeli release of elderly and female prisoners.

Speaking to Arabi21.com, member of Hamas Political Bureau Salah Al-Bardawil stated: “Hamas is keen to release the prisoners who offered massive sacrifices for the sake of this country.”

He added: “Hamas has paid high prices for the sake of releasing the Palestinian prisoners. It achieved this through the Shalit deal (prisoner swap with Israel reached in 2011).”

Al-Bardawil stressed that his movement “is planning to realise a new achievement,” expecting a deal could be reached after the formation of the new Israeli government.

In the middle of last week, the leaders of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, signed a deal to form a unity government.