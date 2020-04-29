Khashoggi fiancé: stop Saudi takeover of Newcastle FC

Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi‘s fiancé Hatice Cengiz has asked the Premier League to stop the takeover of Newcastle United Football Club by the Saudi Arabian sovereign fund.

Her lawyer, Rodney Dixon, sent a letter to the League in Cengiz’s name asking to stop a Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-led consortium from buying Newcastle Utd.

Cengiz shared the letter on Twitter and demanded that all steps possible be taken by the Premier League administration in order to prevent the acquisition.

The Premier League should not allow someone like [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman, who has yet to face any accountability for the murder of my late fiancé, to be so involved in sports in the UK. Doing otherwise will greatly stain the reputation of the Premiere League and the UK,

the letter said.

“Football cannot be allowed to be part of this cover-up,” it added.

Amnesty International also objects

The UK director of Amnesty International, Kate Allen, last week demanded that the takeover be prevented in a letter to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

