US’ Biden objects to Israel’s annexation of West Bank

Former US Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he would oppose Israel’s annexation of West Bank settlements.

The annexation of the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is a plan Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to put into effect in July.

Biden’s adviser Tony Blinken said that he “has been literally opposed to annexation.”

He explained that Biden had been “on the record several times” saying that “unilateral steps taken by either side that make the prospect of a negotiated two-state outcome less likely is something he opposes, and that includes annexation.”

Jewish Insider reported Blinken saying that Biden would, however, keep the US embassy in Jerusalem. “Reversing President Donald Trump’s decision and moving the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv would not make sense practically and politically,” he said.