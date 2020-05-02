Iran condemns Germany’s blacklisting of Hezbollah

On Thursday the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Germany’s blacklisting of the Lebanese Hezbollah, claiming the move is in line with aspirations of the Zionist regime of Israel and the US, Iranian media reported.

“The German government’s decision disrespects the Lebanese government and people because Hezbollah is an official and legitimate part of the country’s government and parliament,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced in a statement.

“[Hezbollah] has always been an effective political party in stabilising the country and is being supported by the Lebanese and regional people,” Mousavi added.

He noted that certain European countries take decisions without considering realities in the West Asia region, stressing that Hezbollah has been a strong force against terrorist groups such as Daesh.

Mousavi noted that the German government must be accountable for the negative consequences of its decision in the fight against the terrorist groups in the region.

To justify its decision, on Thursday the German Interior Ministry communicated in a statement: “Hezbollah openly calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel and questions the right of the State of Israel to exist.”

“The organisation is therefore fundamentally against the concept of international understanding, regardless of whether it presents itself as a political, social or military structure.”