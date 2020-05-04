Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA arrests 21 Palestinians in first 10 days of Ramadan

May 4, 2020 at 1:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Image of the Palestinian Authority police forces violently intervening a protest against the trial of Basel al-Araj, who was killed during a raid by Israeli soldiers at his home, and his five friends in front of the Ramallah Minor Court in Ramallah, West Bank, March 12, 2017 ( Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency )
Palestinian Authority police forces can be seen violently arresting a Palestinian man on 12 March 2017 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 May 4, 2020 at 1:26 pm

The Palestinian Authority in Ramallah has arrested 21 Palestinians in the first ten days of Ramadan due to their political views and charitable activities, Arab48.com has reported.

The families of those and others arrested by the PA have revealed that dozens more were summoned for investigations over their political views, social media posts or involvement in charitable activities outside the scope of Fatah’s umbrella.

One of the Palestinians arrested is Fadel Jabarin, the manager of an orphanage run by the Islamic Society. He has been on hunger strike for five days, protesting against his “illegal” detention. He says that he was arrested by the PA security services for distributing food parcels to orphans without the involvement of, or coordination with, Fatah.

Euro-Mediterranean Monitor for Human Rights condemned the PA’s use of the state of emergency imposed in the light of the coronavirus outbreak to justify arbitrary detentions. “Such detentions are flagrant violations of the international human rights conventions signed by the PA, as well as violations of the local PA laws,” it insisted.

