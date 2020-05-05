Anger after France citizen ‘deliberately’ runs over sheep in Morocco

Moroccan activists have launched a solidarity campaign on social media after a French national “deliberately” ran over a young shepherd’s flock of sheep, killing a number of them.

The aggression took place in the city of Bouznika, 53 kilometres north of Casablanca and close to Mohammedia.

Footage of the incident, which took place on Sunday, went viral on social media causing widespread anger over the French citizen’s behaviour.

A Moroccan Twitter user said the child went out to feed his family’s sheep, and “the Frenchman killed them with his car, killing his family’s livelihood”.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user said if the same incident had happened to a foreigner, the world would not have stopped talking about human rights and animal welfare.

According to local media, the Moroccan security forces have arrested the French citizen pending an investigation.