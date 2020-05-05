Kuwait to cut internet services for Egyptians violating residency laws

Kuwait has decided to cut internet services in several accommodation facilities, where a number of Egyptians who have outstayed their visas reside, an official source reported yesterday.

The source told Al-Rai that the Kuwaiti government was “planning to cut off internet services at a number of accommodation facilities following reports about residents inciting a riot.”

“The situation inside the shelters is completely under control,” the source added, stressing that there was “nothing to worry about”.

“Such behaviour is expected and we will firmly deal with it,” the official reiterated.

On Sunday, Kuwaiti security forces were reported to have broken up a protest organised by Egyptian workers who want to be repatriated and who are being held in shelters for violating residency laws.

The official news agency KUNA reported that protests were carried out by “Egyptians corralled at a group shelter,” adding that the security forced “had intervened and took control, arresting a number of them [Egyptian workers].”

The Egyptians were seeking repatriation following the spread of the novel coronavirus – known as COVID-19 – which has so far killed over 251,480 people globally and infected more than 3,633,833, according to the US’ Worldometer.

