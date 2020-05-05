Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian ‘Loyalty 2020’ campaign launched via Zoom

May 5, 2020 at 10:37 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Logo of Zoom, remote conferencing services company for mobile application and desktop is seen with writing of COVID-19 coronavirus disease in back of it, in Ankara, Turkey on March 30, 2020 [Hakan Nural - Anadolu Agency]

The International Campaign to Protect Palestinian Identity launched this year’s programme via Zoom on Monday, Safa News Agency has reported.

“Loyalty 2020” is the eleventh annual programme organised by the campaign group and was launched to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, in partnership with the Popular Conference of the Palestinians Abroad.

This year’s programme is intended to challenge the projects which aim to liquidate the Palestinian cause, mainly US President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century”.

The launch was introduced by Palestinian presenter and filmmaker at Al Jazeera Arabic TV, Tamer Al-Misshal. The event included a presentation of their work by several Palestinian and Arab artists.

The Coordinator of the Campaign, Yasser Qaddoura, explained that since its launch in 2010 the goal has been to reinforce the sense of loyalty to Palestine and activate the people’s role in preserving their rights. The most important of these rights is the legitimate right of return.

Those taking part, he pointed out, are encouraged to wear distinctive Palestinian clothing, fly the Palestinian flag and promote the culture of Palestine.

