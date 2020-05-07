Greece foreign minister announces appointment of special envoy for Syria affairs

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced the appointment of Tasia Athanasiou as special envoy for Syrian Affairs.

“The order will include contacts on the international aspects of Syria and related humanitarian action, as well as coordination of actions in view of the ongoing efforts to rebuild Syria,” disclosed the Greek Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Athanasiou previously held the position of Greek ambassador in Damascus from 2009 to 2012, before the suspension of the work of the Greek diplomatic mission in Syria at that time.

The Greek City Times website stated that the appointment of Athanasiou in this position is “only the first step” towards reopening the Greek Embassy in Syria.

Death at the Greek border: Syrian refugees should not be used as political pawns