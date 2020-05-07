Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Greece foreign minister announces appointment of special envoy for Syria affairs

May 7, 2020 at 4:00 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, Middle East, News, Syria
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Washington, DC, on 17 July 2019. [Wikipedia]
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Washington, DC, on 17 July 2019. [Wikipedia]
 May 7, 2020 at 4:00 am

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced the appointment of Tasia Athanasiou as special envoy for Syrian Affairs.

“The order will include contacts on the international aspects of Syria and related humanitarian action, as well as coordination of actions in view of the ongoing efforts to rebuild Syria,” disclosed the Greek Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Athanasiou previously held the position of Greek ambassador in Damascus from 2009 to 2012, before the suspension of the work of the Greek diplomatic mission in Syria at that time.

The Greek City Times website stated that the appointment of Athanasiou in this position is “only the first step” towards reopening the Greek Embassy in Syria.

Death at the Greek border: Syrian refugees should not be used as political pawns 

Categories
Europe & RussiaGreeceMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Show Comments