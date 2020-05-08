Mabrousheh (grated jam tartlets)

How many times have you craved something sweet or were you in the mood to bake, but didn’t have the ingredients? This has happened to me countless times and we used to have the luxury of running out to the shop and quickly picking up whatever we needed, but nowadays, things aren’t as easy. Don’t worry, I can almost guarantee you have the ingredients for this dessert at home and if you don’t, stock up next time you’re in the shops because they won’t go bad.

Mabrousheh is one of my favourite desserts! It takes me back to the Middle East, where these simple bars are really popular. I think everyone has eaten something like these bars growing up and for me, they are as nostalgic as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich after school! There is something about the buttery crust, which is like shortbread, and the bubbly caramelised jam bits on the ends that makes these bars super special! Even better than how easy these bars are, there are so many different fillings you could use, you’ll never get bored! I really like to add orange zest to the dough and fill them with marmalade or even dates!

The recipe is straight forward. You don’t need a mixer or even a whisk, but you want to make sure you use eggs and butter that are at room-temperature so the dough comes together nicely. I had no trouble with my dough, but sometimes when it is really hot, you may find it difficult to grate, but you can pop it in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up! I like to use the side with the large holes on my grater, but you could also use the smaller one, for a finer texture.

Bake these for about 20 minutes and they are ready to devour. Come to think of it, the hardest part about this recipe is waiting for the bars to cool down so you can cut and eat them! Don’t be tempted to bite into them while they are still hot, because the filling will be lava. Trust me, I’ve tried! Enjoy these with a cup of tea, coffee, or even a glass of milk and take a trip down memory lane.

Ingredients

2 cups flour

½ cup powdered milk

1 tbsp powdered/icing sugar

200g butter, room temperature

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla

250-300g strawberry jam (or whatever flavour you like)

Instructions

Mix together the dry ingredients, then add the rest of your ingredients. Use a wooden spoon or your hands to gently knead the dough until it is soft. Divide the dough into two equal parts and spread one half on the bottom of a greased baking tray (mine was 16cmx22cm), then spread the jam over it. Grate the other half of the dough over the jam. Make sure it is spread evenly over the jam and covers it all. If the dough is too soft, put it in the freezer for a few minutes to make it easier to work with. Bake at 175C for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool completely before cutting and enjoy!

