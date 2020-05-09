Houthis: Saudi Arabia, UAE promote ties with Israel through abusing Palestinians

Leader of Houthi Militias, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, announced on Friday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) promote ties with Israel through abusing the Palestinians, Today’s Opinion reported.

Al-Houthi cited the TV series, which are being aired during the holy months on the screens of the two Arab counties, despite encouraging normalisation with Israel.

In a speech broadcast on Thursday, Al-Houthi conveyed: “The oppression of the Zionist Jews is the worst around the world and this has its negative impact on the whole world and mainly the major powers.”

He also voiced: “The one who directly works with Israel and cooperates with it is one of them and is a partner with them in their global oppression.”

Al-Houthi warned nations and people of supporting or dealing with the US, Israel, or those who support them.

Saudi MBC threatened to reject or to stop broadcasting Arab TV series which clearly called for normalising ties with Israel, as some of them depicted Palestinians as savages and the Israeli occupation as merciful.