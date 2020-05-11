Right-wing extremists reject offer to join Israel’s coalition government

The alliance of extreme right-wing parties in Israel, Yamina, declared on Sunday that they would not join what they called the “left-wing” unity government, Ynet News has reported.

“In light of the government’s emerging composition and its policy as a left-wing government led by Netanyahu, and in light of the prime minister’s blatant contempt for Yamina and its voters, we’ve decided to serve the public from the opposition in the upcoming term and fight for the nationalist camp,” explained the alliance.

The far-right group said that it will focus on producing “a true right-wing option that will not sell out the justice system for its personal survival while being unprepared to take on Hamas and [Palestinian President Mahmoud] Abbas.”

According to Ynet News, ever since he signed the coalition deal with Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused repeatedly by Yamina of sacrificing the right wing to guarantee his personal legal safety.

“[Yamina will be] a pugnacious but responsible opposition,” added the alliance, “which will give external support to positive government decisions like applying sovereignty [over the West Bank settlements and Jordan Valley], provided it does not explicitly or implicitly lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

