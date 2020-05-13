Most Israeli Jews support annexation of Palestinian territory

A slim majority of Israeli Jews — 52 per cent of those polled — support the annexation of large parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank, a new survey has revealed. Only 32 per cent believe that it will happen this year, though.

The annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank forms part of the coalition agreement signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz when they formed the new government.

READ: UN chief warns that Israel’s annexation of West Bank areas will destroy two-state solution

The survey was conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute. It revealed that 71 per cent of right-wing Jews support annexation. The figures for the centre and left of Israeli politics are 31 per cent and eight per cent respectively.

Regarding the rights that the Palestinian who live in the annexed areas should enjoy, 37 per cent of those polled said that they should not be changed. Twenty-four per cent supported giving them permanent residence, with just 20 per cent expressing support for giving them full Israeli citizenship.