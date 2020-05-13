Palestinian teen shot in the head by Israel forces

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during an army raid of the Al-Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, according to Wafa news agency.

The Health Ministry announced that Zaid Qaysia, 15, was “killed by a live bullet in the head fired by the Israeli soldiers in Al-Fawwar camp”, with a further four Palestinians injured during the raid. The Palestinians were “wounded with live bullets, one in the abdomen and the other in the chest, and the rest in the lower limbs.”

According to local sources, camp youths protested as soldiers stormed the camp and opened fire at them using live rounds.

Abdelfattah Najjar, a resident of Al-Fawwar and Qaysia’s neighbour, told Al Jazeera that dozens of Israeli soldiers entered the camp to arrest a teenager.

“Some of the soldiers stationed themselves on the rooftops of the houses, and Zaid was on the rooftop of his house watching them when he got shot,” Najjar said.

Qaysia was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead and was later buried. His funeral in the camp was attended by thousands of Palestinians, who chanted slogans against the Israeli occupation.

#Video|| Mother of the child Zaid Qaisyah (14) gives her son a farewel look during his farewell. The child was shot dead by the @IDF after raiding Al Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron at dawn today. (Via @DaysofPalestine)#RestInPeaceZaid@Africa4Pal pic.twitter.com/UYXFUN9EtL — Lorenzo White 🇿🇦 (@IAmLorenzoWhite) May 13, 2020

The shooting comes a day after an Israeli occupation soldier died after a rock hit his head during an operation to arrest Palestinians from Ya’bad.

The Israeli forces said it was aware of “claims of a Palestinian being killed and a number of Palestinians being injured,” but refused to comment further, according to the Times of Israel.