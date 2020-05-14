Haftar militias strike hospital in Tripoli, 14 injured

Fourteen people were injured yesterday in attacks on a hospital in the Libyan capital Tripoli, which the UN-recognised government blamed on rival forces led by General Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported.

The Health Ministry said the hospital will not be able to serve people as a result of the attack, adding that the situation poses a major threat to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Slamming the attack, the British Embassy in Tripoli tweeted: “We condemn, in the strongest terms, the violence in Tripoli last night. It is shocking that Tripoli’s Central Hospital was hit, at a time when COVID-19 poses such a threat. Attacks against civilians and hospitals are a grave violation of international law.”

We condemn, in the strongest terms, the violence in Tripoli last night. It is shocking that Tripoli’s Central Hospital was hit, at a time when COVID-19 poses such a threat. Attacks against civilians and hospitals are a grave violation of international law. — UK in Libya🇬🇧🇱🇾 (@UKinLibya) May 14, 2020

On Wednesday, in order to cut supplies to Haftar’s militias, Libyan military air strikes destroyed two vehicles transferring more than ten mercenaries southwest of Tripoli.

Haftar and his Libyan National Army stands in opposition to the government in Libya’s western city of Tripoli, the Government of National Accord, which is officially recognised and backed by the United Nations.

READ: Turkey warns Haftar about attacks in Libya