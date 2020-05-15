Church leaders warn against Israel plans to annex West Bank 

Moving forwards with an Israeli plan to unilaterally annex West Bank land will destroy any chance for peace, warned church leaders in Jerusalem.

In a letter addressed to the Israeli government, church leaders highlighted: “Serious and catastrophic questions about the feasibility of any peaceful agreement to end the decades’ long conflict.”

The Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem, Suheil Dawani, is one of 13 senior church leaders to put their names to the statement calling on Israel not to unilaterally annex land in the occupied West Bank.

These proposed annexations, promised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his election campaign, have been heavily criticised by humanitarian organisations and the international community.

According to Palestinian estimates, the Israeli annexation will affect more than 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank area.

The signatories also call upon the Palestinian Liberation Organisation to “resolve its internal disputes” and struggles with other groups in order to present a “united front” for peace.

In order for the “vicious cycle of human tragedy and injustice” in the region to end, they argue that a feasible peace deal without annexations must be achieved.

In response to the letter, Chair of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales’ International Affairs department Bishop Lang reiterated their warning and insisted that the Catholic Church in England and Wales opposes the move.

“As the local Church leaders have warned, annexation would destroy any hope of a peaceful two-state solution,” he insisted, reported The Catholic Universe.

“The Catholic Church in England and Wales will continue to stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers in the Holy Land against any such move.”