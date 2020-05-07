PLO slams US Ambassador for inciting crimes against Palestinians

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has condemned comments by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman urging the new Israeli government to expedite the annexation of the occupied West Bank. The PLO described Friedman’s words as “deliberate escalation and incitement to commit crimes” against the Palestinians.

Executive Committee member Dr Hanan Ashrawi said that Friedman’s comments were “extremist and flawed” as well as a direct encouragement to continue violating the rights of the Palestinian people, and stealing their land and properties. This reflects the US administration’s collusion with the extreme right in Israel and gives it the necessary financial, legal and military cover to ensure that the occupation state can act with impunity.

Dr Ashrawi stressed that the leadership in occupied Palestine adheres to the Palestinians’ inalienable rights and rejects any plans aimed at liquidating their cause. “We will not give up an inch of our land regardless of threats, extortion and violence aimed at subjugating us,” she insisted.

The PLO statement stressed the need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to reach a permanent solution that guarantees justice, freedom and peace for the Palestinian people. The world also needs to hold Israel and the United States to account for their illegal policies.

READ: A new normalisation campaign