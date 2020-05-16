Saudi to deport teachers with ‘intellectual differences’

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh has authorised directors of his ministry across the kingdom to remove teachers over “intellectual differences”, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Reporting local Saudi media, Anadolu Agency claimed that the directors of the education departments across the country will be able to “immediately” turn teachers with “intellectual differences” from schools to administrative work until final decisions are taken against them.

The minister did not give details about the conditions related to ruling out these teachers from schools, opening the way for controversy and criticism against the new measures inside and outside the kingdom.

In February, Al-Sheikh fired the dean of the Sharia Faculty in Al-Riyadh University over claims, reported by Saudi media, related to hosting people with intellectual differences.

