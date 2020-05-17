Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Northern Cyprus slams EU declaration on East Mediterranean

May 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Cyprus, EU, Europe & Russia, Greece, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Turkey
Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar [Twitter]
Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar [Twitter]
 May 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm

The premier of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Saturday slammed the EU declaration urging Turkey to “respect EU countries’ maritime jurisdiction and sovereignty in territorial waters.”, Anadolu reports.

“It is a violation of law and lack of vision that the EU still adopts a pro-Greek Cyprus attitude and ignore the rights of Turkish Cypriot and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

He stressed that Turkish Cyprus and Turkey use their international rights to explore hydrocarbon in the Eastern Mediterranean, which is contrary to claims by the EU and Greek Cyprus.

EU foreign ministers held a videoconference meeting Thursday and published a declaration that urged Turkey to “respect EU countries’ maritime jurisdiction and sovereignty in territorial waters.”

On Monday, foreign ministers of Greece, Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates and a representative from the Greek Cypriot administration held a videoconference meeting and later criticized Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

READ: Greek militarism in the East Aegean Islands disregards major treaty obligations 

Categories
CyprusEUEurope & RussiaGreeceInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments