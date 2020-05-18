'Palestinians continue to live the Nakba 72 years on'

Hundreds of people went online on Saturday to commemorate the Nakba as the coronavirus lockdown continued in the UK.

The event, held by the Palestinian Forum in Britain, reminded attendees that Palestinians are living an ongoing Nakba every day and it was not a single event that took place in 1948, in spite of this, it continued, they hold onto their rights and their homeland.

Renowned Palestinian academic Abdulsattar Qasem said the Nakba is a series of disasters with multiple factors whether it is the withdrawal of Arab nation support, the financial crisis or the multiple failures from the Palestinian leadership.

Jerusalemite Khadija Khweis outlined the harassment she faces as a Palestinian living in the occupied city.

Israel: 72 years of catastrophe

She explained that she has repeatedly been slapped with bans from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque and has been separated from her husband who was barred from entering Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank.

These are just some of the attacks against Palestinians carried by occupation forces, she explained, which all amount to a continuation of the Nakba.

Khayri Hatem entertained attendees with Palestinian folk music and he was followed by 13-year-old Naser Khalaf who lives in the Rashidiya refugee camp in Lebanon.