Saudi asks officials in Yemen’s Hadi government to leave

Saudi authorities have reportedly demanded that officials from the internationally-recognised Yemen government, led by exiled President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, leave the kingdom as they are no longer able to financially support their residence.

The decision, which was reported by Arabi21, comes amid an economic downturn, spurred on by the failing war in Yemen, which in addition to the human cost, has incurred over $100 billion in expenditure.

The recent collapse in oil price and coronavirus pandemic have also had an impact, which has led to Riyadh implementing austerity measures, including tripling its value added tax rate and eliminating allowances for state workers.

Earlier this month, the Saudi Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, warned that the kingdom may have to borrow $60 billion to cover its budget deficit.

Bad news for Riyadh-based Hadi regime: On behalf of Al Saud regime (under MbS), Hadi regime and its officials are ordered to exit their #Riyadh hotel until the end of this May after they were staying inside their residence for more than five years with free rental and expenses. pic.twitter.com/rDCSLYP2ZU — Tony Toh (@tonytohcy) May 14, 2020

Last week an image of a document circulated online suggesting that Hadi officials had been notified of the Saudi request and that their residence in hotels will only be financially supported until the end of this month. Those wishing to stay beyond this period must do so at their own expense.

An anonymous source was also cited in the news report stated that the request by the Saudis targeted Hadi’s officials including those in his cabinet such as deputy ministers, many of whom are hosted in hotels or hosted in apartments in Riyadh or Jeddah, at the expense of the Saudis.

However, the source added that “not all Yemeni officials and employees are accommodated at the expense of the Saudi government” and that “most of the government staff live at their own expense”.

Hadi, whose health has reportedly deteriorated, has been living in Saudi since he fled Yemen five years ago having initially resigned from the presidency which was intended to be for a transitional period.

