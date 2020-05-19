Hamas: US moves against freed prisoners might damage prisoner swap talks

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Musa Dodeen has warned that American moves against freed Palestinian prisoner Ahlam Al-Tamimi might undermine efforts to reach prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

His remarks came following a letter signed by seven American congressmen sent to the Jordanian embassy in Washington requesting Al-Tamimi be handed over to Israel for retrial.

Al-Tamimi, who was convicted over the 2001 bombing of a Jerusalem pizzeria, was freed ten years later as part of a mass prisoner exchange to secure the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

READ: MP calls for Jordan not to extradite freed Palestinian prisoner to US

Dodeen described the congressmen’s measure as “racist” and part of a “stray policy”, stressing that Al-Tamimi is a Palestinian freedom fighter who is respected by the Jordanian the Palestinian peoples.

He stressed that the American measure is a “new aggression on the Palestinian resistance and the Palestinian people, as well as an aggression on Jordanian sovereignty.”

He added that this move would lead to the resistance teams to change the conditions of prisoner swap talks with the occupation.