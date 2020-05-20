Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension due to virus

Turkish Airlines announced Wednesday that a suspension of domestic and international flights will be extended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu reports.

Domestic flights will be grounded until June 4 and international flights until June 10.

Carry-on bags will not be allowed in the cabin area but will now be checked with other baggage.

The usual 8-kilogram (17-pound) carry-on bags for international and domestic flights will be added to passengers’ luggage allowance. Handbags will be permitted on flights.

Turkey’s flag carrier announced in late April it halted all flights until May 28.

