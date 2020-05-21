Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UN envoy: Syria warring parties agree to resume talks

May 21, 2020 at 11:56 am | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria, UN
The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, speaks during a press conference after the UN Security Council meeting at United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on 28 February 2019. [Atılgan Özdil - Anadolu Agency]
The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, speaks during a press conference after the UN Security Council meeting at United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on 28 February 2019 [Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency]
 May 21, 2020 at 11:56 am

The UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, said on Tuesday that the Syrian government and opposition have agreed to resume negotiations on the constitution in Geneva.

Pedersen added during a virtual conference with reporters that after nine years of war, there is “relative calm” in the last opposition-held areas in Idlib, which could be an opportunity to build confidence.

He urged the United States and Russia, which support two different parties in the war, to start talks and support the peace process.

Pedersen, the fourth UN envoy working to broker peace in Syria, said the government and opposition “have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting” as soon as the situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic permits.

He did not specify a date for the Constitutional Committee’s meeting but noted that it would not be possible to hold a virtual meeting.

“We need this to start somewhere. The Constitutional Committee could be that arena where confidence starts to build,” he explained.

READ: UN envoy calls on US, Russia to hold talks to help end Syria war 

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsSyriaUN
Show Comments
Show Comments