Russia’s ambassador: Relations with Damascus stronger than ever 

The Russian ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov has said that his country’s relations with Syria are stronger than ever.

Speaking to Al-Watan newspaper, Yefimov described the relations as “friendly and strategic in nature, which aim to achieve common goals for the benefit of the Russian and Syrian people.”

The Russian diplomat dismissed rumours of differences between Russia and the Syrian regime saying “those who insist on reading cooperation between Moscow and Damascus by falsifying facts are carrying out a campaign of media sabotage,” stressing that “these attempts will fail if they have not failed already.”

Commenting on the situation in Idlib, Yefimov said that Russia’s view is that the cease-fire agreements do not eliminate the need to continue the fight against terrorism and return the territory to the legitimate Syrian authorities.

