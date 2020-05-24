Turkey’s defense chief decries harassments in Aegean

Turkey’s defense chief denounced the recent harassments in the Aegean Sea on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Despite all our attempts, understanding and patience for good neighborly relations, it is not possible to explain the harassment in the Aegean in recent days,” Hulusi Akar said, aboard the Barbaros Frigate joining the Operation Mediterranean Shield in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Hulusi Akar was also accompanied in the inspection by Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler and top commanders of the land, air, and sea forces.

“We have put every effort to solve the issues via dialogue and mutual understanding, and we will continue to do the same,” Akar stressed.

Earlier, Akar visited Turkish troops along the Syrian border to mark the Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

