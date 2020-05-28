Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Libya's Tripoli government says 30 migrants killed in revenge attack

May 28, 2020 at 8:45 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
A group of migrants, rescued by Libyan Coastal Guard, wait after a boat sank off the city of Al-Khoms, Libya 5 miles from the coast on 25 July 2019 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
A group of migrants rescued by Libyan Coastal Guard after a boat sank off the city of Al-Khoms, Libya on 25 July 2019 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
 May 28, 2020 at 8:45 pm

The family of a Libyan people trafficker killed 30 migrants in revenge for his death, Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The GNA interior ministry said in a statement that 26 Bangladeshi and four African migrants had been killed in the town of Mizda and that 11 injured survivors were taken to a hospital in Zintan.

Libya has long been a destination for migrants because of its oil-funded economy, but is also an important way-station for people attempting to reach Europe across the Mediterranean.

“We have just learned of this tragedy and are following up to get more details and provide assistance to survivors,” said Safa Msehli, Libya spokeswoman for the International Organisation for Migration.

READ: Russia supports ceasefire in Libya

Categories
AfricaLibyaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments