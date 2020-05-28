Russia supports ceasefire in Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an ally of General Khalifa Haftar that his country supports an “immediate ceasefire” in Libya, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov expressed Moscow’s stance during a phone call with Aguila Saleh Issa, the speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives in the east of the country.

Haftar controls eastern Libya and opposes the Islamist-aligned Government of National Accord (GNA), which is based in Tripoli.

Lavrov asserted Russia’s support for an initiative proposed by Issa in April to enforce an immediate ceasefire and step up internal Libyan talks with the aim of reaching a compromise and forming a unified governing body for the country.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt.

READ: Is dividing Libya a possible compromise to end the conflict?