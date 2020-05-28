UNHCR: No funds to support 25,000 families in Yemen

A spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Tuesday that 25,000 families in Yemen will no longer receive aid as of next month due to lack of funding.

UNHCR Global Spokesperson, Shabia Mantoo, stressed the need to stop the war in Yemen, noting that lack of funding would stop the humanitarian programs in the war-torn country which is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

She called for international cooperation to help Yemenis protect themselves.

Last April, the UNHCR warned that aid to a million displaced persons and refugees in Yemen might be interrupted due to lack of funding, explaining that it urgently needs $89.4 million to continue its programs in the war-torn country.

The war in Yemen has left nearly 80 per cent of the population in need of humanitarian aid and pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

