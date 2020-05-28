Yemen defence minister, army chief survive missile attack

Yemeni Minister of Defence, Mohammad Ali Al-Maqdashi, and Chief of Staff, Sagheer Bin Aziz, yesterday survived a ballistic missile attack in Marib governorate, Anadolu reported.

The news site quoted a military source as saying that the ballistic missile targeted the Sahn Al-Jin military camp, three kilometres north of the city of Marib, which is used by the Yemeni Ministry of Defence and the Army as their temporary headquarters.

According to the source, the missile attack targeted a meeting of army leaders which was attended by the defence minister and the Chief of Staff.

Seven people were killed in the attack, including five soldiers.

The officials had been carrying out field visits to army sites in the Marib and Al-Jawf governorates, to the east of Sanaa.

