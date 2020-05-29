Israel issues 6 demolition orders to Palestinians near Ramallah

Israeli occupation forces delivered six demolition orders to Palestinians in the village of Al-Tirah, south-west of Ramallah.

The head of the village council, Abdel-Jaber Mohamed, said occupation forces stormed the village and handed the demolition orders to the residents of six homes under the pretext they were built “without permission in Area C”.

Mohamed noted that the village council has contacted human rights organisations to follow up on the matter.

He pointed out that the Israeli army recently confiscated a tractor from a village resident while he was ploughing his field, adding that Al-Tirah and its residents have been subjected to constant harassment at the hands of occupation forces, including the razing of a road that links Al-Tirah to the neighbouring village of Beit Awar.

