US alerts citizens ahead of Israel’s annexation plan

The American Embassy in Jerusalem yesterday issued a security alert to US citizens residing in or considering travel to the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip ahead of Israel’s plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

In a statement, the embassy called on US citizens “to maintain a high level of vigilance and to take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness”.

“Violence can occur with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, government checkpoints, markets and shopping facilities or government facilities,” it said.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported yesterday that the Israeli army’s Central Command will be put on high alert within the next two weeks in preparation for armed conflict with the Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestinian security forces, local cells and large numbers of demonstrators.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Israel Hayom newspaper that his government intends to move ahead with its annexation plans in July.

