Fatah: Palestinians will face Israel’s annexation plan with an Intifada

Senior Fatah member and former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nabeel Shaath said yesterday that Palestinians would face Israel’s plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank with an Intifada, Al-Mujtama magazine reported.

In an interview, Shaath said that all the Palestinian forces agree to face the annexation using all the available resistance means, including political and diplomatic options.

Regarding the Palestinian action on the international arena, Shaath said that there are continuous moves at all levels and the Palestinians depend on their Arab “brothers” to bring their united position to the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Commission.

Netanyahu: ‘We will annex 30% of the West Bank area to Israel’

The US administration, he explained, “is still dominating the international organisations and imposing its individual decisions.” Adding that he hoped the rise of Russia, the EU and China would decimate US domination of these organisations.

Shaath said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is exploiting the current US administration led by Donald Trump to carry out his “racist” plans which aim to liquidate Palestinian rights.

He called on the ICC to prosecute Israel for its crimes against Palestinians, adding that allowing it to get away with its actions sets a precedent on the international arena.