Israel demolishes 16 Palestinian homes in West Bank

June 3, 2020 at 9:17 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
An outside view of the wreckage of the house belonging to Palestinian Qassam Barghouti, who is detained in Israeli jail on charges of taking part in the alleged killing of an illegitimate settler, demolished by Israeli forces at Kobar village in Ramallah, West Bank on 11 May 2020. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces demolished 16 Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, according to a local activist and residents on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Eid Khamis, a Palestinian activist, said eight structures were brought down by Israeli forces in Ein Hajla Bedouin community east of Jericho in the eastern West Bank.

He said Israeli authorities cited a lack of building permits for the demolitions.

Eight other homes were razed south of Hebron city in the southern West Bank, according to local residents.

“These demolitions are part of an Israeli plan to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank,” Khamis said.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the demolitions.

Israel is expected to annex parts of the occupied West Bank under a plan agreed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned ally Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party.

The plan comes as part of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” that was announced on Jan. 28. It refers to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

The plan calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the form of an archipelago connected by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officials say that under the US plan, Israel will annex 30%-40% of the West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem.

