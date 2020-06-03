UN: COVID-19 death rate up 20% in Yemen

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen on Monday warned that the death rate from the novel coronavirus in the war-torn country has increased 20.77 per cent.

The UN official noted that hundreds of infected people are believed to have died at home from the disease due to the widespread fear of stigma, lack of laboratory supplies and rapid response crews.

Unofficial reports indicate that hundreds of Yemenis have died in their homes as a result of the disease, most of them in Houthi-controlled areas.

Since 10 April, when the first case of coronavirus was detected in Yemen, the government announced that 354 persons have caught the disease including 84 who died as a result, the figures do not include those infected in Houthi-held areas.

the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) warned yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the already dire situation in Yemen for vulnerable communities like internally displaced people and migrants.

“Migrants in Yemen are vulnerable during every phase of their journey. In addition to the risks associated with the armed conflict, smuggling and trafficking networks prey on irregular migrants, subjecting them to abuse and exploitation. Unaccompanied children and women are among the most vulnerable of the migrant population, often experiencing abduction, coercion and physical abuse,” said Antonio Vitorino, IOM Director-General.

Adding that the situation in the country is “at breaking point”.

