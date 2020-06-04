Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Hamas: Israel’s annexation plans threaten Palestinian national project

June 4, 2020 at 11:48 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Activists gather in front of US Embassy to protest against the annexation in West Bank, on 15 May 2020 in Jerusalem [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Activists gather in front of US Embassy to protest against the annexation in West Bank, on 15 May 2020 in Jerusalem [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
 June 4, 2020 at 11:48 am

The head of Hamas’ Office in the Diaspora, Maher Salah, yesterday warned that Israel’s plans to annex more than 30 per cent of the occupied WestBank constitute a real “threat” to the Palestinian national project.

In a televised speech, Salah said the Israeli annexation plan would open “new doors of conflict, increase friction and destroy all projects to settle the conflict and peaceful solutions that the world has invested in for decades.”

“We as Palestinians, inside and outside Palestine, will not allow this occupation to turn the West Bank into scattered cantons. The West Bank is ours, we are its people and protectors, and Jerusalem is our eternal capital and we will protect it with our blood,” he added.

The senior Hamas official said the Oslo Accord is dead and the Palestinians have to start planning for a new national program.

READ: With annexation on the horizon, Europe must not remain indifferent and apathetic

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments