Hamas: Israel’s annexation plans threaten Palestinian national project

The head of Hamas’ Office in the Diaspora, Maher Salah, yesterday warned that Israel’s plans to annex more than 30 per cent of the occupied WestBank constitute a real “threat” to the Palestinian national project.

In a televised speech, Salah said the Israeli annexation plan would open “new doors of conflict, increase friction and destroy all projects to settle the conflict and peaceful solutions that the world has invested in for decades.”

“We as Palestinians, inside and outside Palestine, will not allow this occupation to turn the West Bank into scattered cantons. The West Bank is ours, we are its people and protectors, and Jerusalem is our eternal capital and we will protect it with our blood,” he added.

The senior Hamas official said the Oslo Accord is dead and the Palestinians have to start planning for a new national program.

