Medical aid shipment sent by Turkey reaches Gaza

Health officials in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza announced on Thursday the arrival of medical supplies sent by Turkey to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra confirmed that two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines had been delivered for detecting the virus.

“We thank the Turkish Presidency, government and people for the support they give Palestine,” he added.

The ministry had received another batch of aid to fight the pandemic in the occupied West Bank and Gaza on May 5.

These 15 tons of aid materials included 40,000 PCR machines, 100,000 N95 face mask, 40,000 protective suits and 100,000 pairs of gloves among others.

Globally, over 6.54 million cases have been reported since the virus emerged in China last December.

The US, Brazil, and Russia, along with several European states are currently the hardest-hit countries in the world.

The pandemic has claimed over 386,600 lives worldwide, while recoveries exceeded 2.83 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.