Turkey distributes food aid in northern Syria

Turkey on Friday distributed food packages to 120 families in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) distributed the aid in six villages of Tal Abyad, cleared of terrorists during Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, the provincial governorate in Turkey’s border province of Sanliurfa said in a statement.

Along with the food aid, face masks and toys were also distributed.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring last October to eliminate YPG from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

The YPG is considered a terorrist organisation by the state of Turkey.

The Syrian regime so far registered a total to 106 coronavirus cases, including four deaths and 41 recoveries.

