UN sends 112 truckloads of aid to Idlib, Syria

Transiting through Turkey, the UN on Wednesday sent 112 truckloads of humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people are in need of assistance due to internal conflict in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The trucks carrying supplies entered Idlib, Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed to residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

UN has delivered 1,479 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib over the first five months of the year.

READ: Refugees are an inspiration to us all, head of UNHCR says

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

It is currently home to four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.