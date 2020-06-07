Libyan army downs UAE drone in Sirte

The Libyan army Saturday downed a drone belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which supports Khalifa Haftar’s LNA forces.

A CAIG Wing Loong type UAV in the “30th Gate” region of Sirte was dropped, according to the government’s Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

The army earlier Saturday launched a military operation, Path of Victory, to capture Sirte, Jufra and towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar’s forces.

The army also liberated the Wadi Wishka area near the eastern city of Sirte on Saturday.

The move came one day after it liberated the strategic city of Tarhuna – the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya. During the operation, the Libyan army seized weapons, ammunition, and vehicles purchased by the UAE for Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Libya’s internationally recognised government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Libya has had no stable central authority since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011 and has been split since 2014 between rival administrations in east and west.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar’s forces.