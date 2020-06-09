45% of Palestinians detained by Israel in 2020 from Jerusalem

At least 45 per cent of the Palestinians detained by Israeli occupation since the start of 2020 were from the occupied Palestinian holy city of Jerusalem, specialist in prisoners affairs Abdul-Nasser Ferwanah said yesterday.

Taking to Facebook, Ferwanah reported that Israeli occupation forces detained 21 Palestinians from Jerusalem late on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday morning.

During the same period last year, 34.6 per cent of Palestinian detainees were from Jerusalem, he explained. This, he added, is an indication of the increase in Israel’s Judaisation policies in the holy city and its aggression against Palestinians who live in it.

One of the Jerusalemites, who were detained on Sunday, was the head of the Congregation of the Families of Palestinian Detainees in Jerusalem, Amjad Abu Asab.

