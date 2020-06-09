Russia opens information centre about prisoners in Syria

Russian forces have recently opened a centre at the White Rose Hotel in the Syrian city of Daraa to provide information about prisoners held in Syrian regime prisons, Enab Baladi news website reported yesterday.

The move comes as families have been questioning the whereabouts of their relatives. Anyone seeking information must provide a copy of their ID and a picture of the prisoner they are requesting information about in addition to the place and date of detention, the publication explained.

Member of the Central Committee in Daraa, Adnan Masalma, was quoted as saying that the committee had submitted lists for the names of prisoners to the Russians and Syrian regime more than once, starting two years ago.

He said there had been no information provided about them except leaked details of those released.

