Yemen army seizes UAE missiles from the Transitional Council

The Yemeni army carried out an attack on sites belonging to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) on the outskirts of the city of Zanzibar, the capital of Abyan Governorate, south of Yemen, and seized Emirati weapons.

A video recording showed commander of the Special Security Forces, Colonel Muhammad Al-Auban, standing next to one of the thermal rockets that were seized from the Security Belt camp on the outskirts of Zanzibar.

A statement issued by the army said: “Our forces have made great progress on the field, and have gone beyond the fortifications of the transitional militia in the vicinity of Ja‘ar, Ad Dirjaj and Makhzan,” adding that the army has completely controlled the town of Ja’ar and the surrounding area.

According to the army’s statement, 13 military vehicles and five armoured cars belonging to the STC’s forces were damaged. Some 31 members were held captive.

