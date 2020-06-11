Rabaa Al-Adawiya massacre ‘the worst mass killing’ in modern Egypt

Human Rights Watch has said that the 2014 Rabaa Al-Adawiya Square massacre of civilian protesters by the Egyptian army remains the worst mass killing in Egypt’s modern history, New Khalij News reported on Tuesday.

The rights group noted in a public statement that it had called repeatedly for an international investigation to be opened into the massacre. It also called for the legal authorities in other countries to investigate what happened in Cairo on 14 August 2013 and prosecute those responsible. There is also a case to put on trial those involved in the systematic torture and extrajudicial killing of protesters.

HRW reiterated that no government officials or security personnel have been investigated or prosecuted in Egypt for their part in the massacre, in which around 1,000 people were killed and another 4,000 were wounded. Many survivors of the army’s brutal assault, it added, were sentenced to death or long prison terms after “unfair trials”.

In August 2014, the organisation released the findings of a year-long investigation into the Rabaa Massacre and concluded that “the killings not only constituted serious violations of international human rights law, but likely amounted to crimes against humanity, given the widespread and systematic nature, and the evidence suggesting the killings were part of a policy.”

