Libya army controls Haftar militia supply lines

The Libyan army of the internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced yesterday that it had taken control of a major supply line used by militias loyal to opposition figure Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the army said: “Full control of a main supply line … between southern and western Libya which has been used throughout the year by the terrorist Haftar militia.”

The statement indicated that it is “a major supply line to support the aggression against Tripoli with mercenaries, weapons, ammunition, material and fuel.”

Pro-Haftar official: ‘We will never be enemies of Tel Aviv’

GNA President Fayez Al-Sarraj held a meeting with senior officials to “the progress of the military operations, the measures taken to protect civilians, and private and public facilities”, the military said.

The meeting was also an effort in “reviewing the overall situation in the liberated regions and cities, and the security arrangements adopted therein,” according to the statement.

Late last week and over the weekend, the GNA announced that it had recaptured Tripoli and all major oil fields from forces loyal to renegade General Haftar. UAE-backed Haftar had launched a campaign to capture the country’s capital in a bid to unseat the internationally recognised government.