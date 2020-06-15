Yemen: Houthi-controlled areas witness severe fuel crisis

Yemeni areas controlled by the Houthis have been witnessing a severe fuel crisis, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted local residents as saying yesterday that the capital, Sanaa, which is under Houthi control, has witnessed a severe shortage in oil derivatives since Wednesday where cars were seen queuing at petrol stations.

“This crisis has created a black market for gasoline and diesel, where oil is sold for more than double its official price,” a Yemeni resident said.

According to Houthi media outlets, the Houthi-run Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) in Sanaa on Saturday launched a campaign to control oil prices and arrest black market sellers.

The Houthis accuse the Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni government of detaining 15 ships loaded with oil derivatives and preventing them from entering the port of Hudaydah; accusing the fuel crisis.

However, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government denied the accusations, saying the group has deliberately created a fuel crisis in the areas under its control.

