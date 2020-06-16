UN denies rumours on withdrawal from Lebanon 

The United Nations (UN) yesterday denied recent reports on its “possible withdrawal from Lebanon,” stressing on its “continuous support” for the country.

“In response to speculative stories referring to possible UN withdrawal from Lebanon in some media outlets in the past days, we deny such unsubstantiated speculations,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The UN is not planning to stop its operations and evacuate its staff from Lebanon. On the contrary, the UN support, operations and activities continue, expand and accelerate regardless the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it continued.

“The UN in Lebanon is committed to continue supporting Lebanon and its people also during this challenging period,” the statement reiterated.

The mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires in August 2020. Israel and the United States have been lobbying for its powers to be enhanced as a precondition of its renewal.

